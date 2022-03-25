St. Johns names Dave Kudwa as new city manager

The St. Johns City Commission has selected Dave Kudwa to become its next city manager.

Kudwa began his work with the city a decade ago. He has held positions as both the community development director and the deputy city manager.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of St. Johns and appreciate the city commission’s support," Kudwa said in a statement released by the city. "It’s truly a privilege to work with our talented staff as we seek to improve services for our residents."

Dave Kudwa St. Johns City Manager Dave Kudwa

Kudwa, who is also a St. Johns High School graduate, had his new contract ratified early last week.

