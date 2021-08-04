Police have new information in DeWitt Township home invasions investigation

DeWitt Township Police have new information in the investigation into last week's three home invasions.

On Friday, men who the police now consider suspects approached at least five homes in DeWitt Township. Three of those homes were broken into between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"They were literally back-to-back-to-back," DeWitt Township Police Chief Mike Gute said. "We were just a little bit behind them each time, and they got away."

The break-ins happened near DeWitt and Clark roads, Airport and Howe roads and Turner and State roads.

"At random going to certain homes, and their biggest goal is to make sure that nobody's home at the time," Gute said.

The suspects were described as three-to-four black males in their late teens to early twenties driving a gray, older model Chevy Impala. But police think the vehicle may have changed.

"The possible suspect vehicle was located in East Lansing yesterday morning. We sent a detective down there to try to take any evidence that he could," Gute said. "It matches the description, although we're not 100 percent certain it was the same one."

A jar of change, tools and other miscellaneous valuables were taken from the three unoccupied homes.

At the other two homes, the homeowners answered the door and said the suspects made up an excuse, such as asking for someone who didn't live there or offering to mow the lawn.

"Had they not been home, their house probably would've been broken into," Gute said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects or the vehicles described or surveillance footage from Friday, Gute asks that you please contact DeWitt Township Police immediately.

