Numerous break-ins reported in DeWitt Charter Township

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On July 30, DeWitt Township Police responded to several homes complaining that a person was breaking and entering into their homes. These break-ins happened around the areas of DeWitt Rd and Clark Rd, Airport Rd and Howe Rd, and Turner Rd and State Rd in the early evening Friday while it was still daylight.

Courtest of DeWitt Charter Township Police, 2021 Break-ins in DeWitt Charter Township

Based on witness information and video footage from ring cameras, the suspects are 3-4 black males in their late teens to early twenties. They are believed to be driving an older model Chevy Impala, dark in color, possibly grey, with round taillights (early 2000 - 2004 model) similar to the photo below.

Courtest of DeWitt Charter Township Police, 2021 Break-ins in DeWitt Charter Township

Police say the suspects have been pulling backward into driveways prior to entering the homes. In one report, a homeowner was home and was given a story that they were looking to mow lawns.

Please report any sightings or suspicious activity like reported above to the police by immediately calling 911.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook