Ovid-Elsie School District aims to enhance safety with life-saving 'Roman Kits' in every classroom

A new grant equips every classroom across Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties with life-saving "Roman Kits" for emergency situations.

Staff receive hands-on training for using kits and responding to active shooter scenarios.

Watch the video above to see parts of the training and whats inside the kits.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a kit that local law enforcement hopes no one ever has to use—but in an emergency, it could save a life. I'm your Ovid-Elsie neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, at Ovid-Elsie School District, where every classroom now has one of these bags—helping to aid in safety.

Earlier this week, I sat down with DeWitt Township Police Chief Matt Merony to get a firsthand look at the Roman kit.

"What these essentially are, are Stop the Bleed kits that we are teaching every school teacher, administrator, student, and staff how to use," said Merony.

On Wednesday, I attended one of the training sessions at Ovid-Elsie, where staff got hands-on experience using the kits.

"And then you will pull towards this way until you hear a click," said Nick Kramer with Clinton Area Emergency Services.

The training included instruction on how to use tourniquets, bandage wraps, and chest seals—all with one goal in mind.

"Stop bleeding to an injured site," said Kramer.

Beyond bleeding control, Chief Merony also trained staff on "Run, Hide, Fight"—a critical response strategy for active shooter situations—and emphasized the importance of having a plan in place.

Dan Davenport, co-chair of Ovid-Elsie's Safety Committee, says that preparation is more important than ever.

"As we gain access to these kits for Stop the Bleed, we realized that training is really big for us. How we use these kits, how we respond to dangerous situations," said Davenport.

Davenport acknowledged that these conversations aren't easy, but having a plan, receiving proper training, and being ready for the unthinkable can make all the difference.

"Having the knowledge is foremost, but having the materials is essential as well. So it gives us the opportunity to respond to any situation."

Thanks to a recent $720,000 grant, these kits will soon be in every classroom across Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties.

For more information on the Roman kits, click here.

