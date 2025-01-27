New emergency kits help prepare school safety across Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton counties

DeWitt Township Police launch "Roman Kits" in classrooms, containing life-saving tools like tourniquets and hydrogel patches, designed for active shooter emergencies.

A $720K grant, secured after the 2023 MSU tragedy, funds kits for schools in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties, along with training for educators.

Watch the video above to learn more about the kits and how they could potentially save lives.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a bag that local law enforcement tells me they hope no one will ever have to use. But if they do, it could save lives. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you the new equipment being placed in schools—just in case there's ever an emergency.

"What this kit is, is something we hope we never have to use," said Merony.

On Monday, I sat down with DeWitt Township Police Chief Matt Merony to discuss the "Roman Kit"—a safety kit designed by former Delhi Township Fire Chief Michael Roman for use in the event of an active shooter in a school.

"We were able to secure a grant to get one of these kits placed in every classroom in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties," said Merony.

Merony says that after the tragic events at Michigan State University in 2023, Charlotte Police Chief Paul Brentar spearheaded efforts to secure funding for the project. The result? A $720,000 grant, which Merony says he's grateful for—just in case the worst-case scenario ever occurs.

"These basic life-saving skills in a traumatic injury can help extend a life," said Merony.

The kits, containing tourniquets, hydrogel patches, and emergency bandages, will be accompanied by training for educators, alongside video explainers accessible via QR codes when needed. But for Merony, one thing remains the same.

"My hope is these kits never, ever, ever get used. That's my goal," said Merony.

On Wednesday, I'll be attending a training session at Ovid-Elsie to learn more about the Roman Kit and hear from educators about its impact.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook