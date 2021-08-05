Man dead after fire destroys DeWitt Township home

The occupant of a DeWitt Township home that caught fire Wednesday morning has been found dead.

Officials said firefighters found the body of 60-year-old Steven Kincaid after hours of searching the wreckage of the home in the 15900 block of Brook Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene early Wednesday morning, they found the two-story home with a detached garage fully engulfed in flames with numerous active explosions.

DeWitt Township Fire Department, DeWitt Area Fire Department, LSW Emergency Services, DeWitt Township Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, MSP K-9 and Mercy Ambulance were also called to the scene.

It took roughly an hour and a half to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

