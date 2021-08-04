Fire destroys DeWitt Township home

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a house in the 15900 block of BrooK Road in DeWitt Township.

The homeowner has yet to be found, fire officials say, and they are searching the wreckage of the home.

Bath Township Fire Department received the call at 4:32 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 4:45 a.m.

DeWitt Township Fire Department, DeWitt Area Fire Department and LSW Emergency Services were also called to the scene. It took roughly an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

