New St. Johns city manager excited to serve and help community

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — On May 22, the St. Johns City Commission unanimously voted Chad Gamble as the new city manager.

Gamble fills the vacant role that was left open for months after former City Manager Dave Kudwa's resignation.

"The city manager runs the day to day operations of the city," said Gamble.

One of those main operations is guiding the commission through ordinances, which helps to make decisions that benefit the city as best as possible. Gamble says that's why he is in the position.

"Having people understand about the city, understand about the city workings is a great thing because once you really get up to your knees in it, sometimes it's a little bit more different than you think it is," said Gamble. "It's a little more difficult, and I think having the community be informed about that is a great thing, and I look forward to continuing that process."

After former Mayor Roberta Cocco left, she had some allegations towards the City Commission in her resignation regarding hostility. Gamble says that transparency is what he strives for.

"That relationship is all built on communication. And that's my objective is to try and communicate well, to try and coordinate and support the commission through the wonderful, hard-working employees of the city of St. Johns," Gamble said.

With his extensive experience in this field, Gamble says that the community is the most important part.

"That's what makes this community shine bright. All the different opinions so that we can understand, the commission can understand how they feel and then make the rulings and ordinances based upon that," he said.

