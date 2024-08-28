'MY LIFE FLASHED BEFORE MY EYES': How one St. Johns family is recovering after a close call during storm

Tuesday night, neighbors across Mid-Michigan saw storms enter their neighborhood.

For Maddie Brockwell, her family experienced a tree coming down on their roof.

Video shows the family's reaction to the accident and how they plan to move forward.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s something that none of us ever expect to happen. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, learning how one storm turned a normal Tuesday night into a nightmare for some of our neighbors.

"I opened up the living room curtains and looked out, and we saw a tree right through the neighbor's house," said resident Tom Doppke.

During Tuesday's storm, some of our neighbors saw devastation, while others experienced it firsthand.

"She was underneath all of it, and I was screaming for her. Finally, she said something, and she was all disoriented when she came out," said resident Shane Raver.

Resident Shane Raver is talking about his fiancée Maddie’s mom, who was in the living room when the tree came down.

Maddie says her life flashed before her eyes.

"We just heard a big crack and started running," said Maddie Brockwell.

After getting out of the house, the family saw what the neighbor had done—a tree engulfing their roof, cars, and yard. Tom Doppke says that’s why he and others jumped right in.

"You have to look after your neighbors, because if you don't, then why bother being in a neighborhood?" said Doppke.

The family was put in a hotel for the night and is expected to get more answers about repairs in the coming days.

