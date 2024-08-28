Still More Chances for Thunderstorm Before the Week is Out

LANSING, Mich. — Today the warmth and humidity will stick around as temperatures will cool to highs in the mid 80's with heat index values still looking to surpass 90. This will give us another day of sticky conditions which won't be as bad as yesterday.

We still have chances to see storms this week with Friday being our next day to watch. However, timing is still very spotty and we will be watching very closely. We look to get back to normal in terms of temperatures tomorrow. As the potential for storms on Friday also brings an uptick in temps back into the mid 80's.

This weekend looks to stay dry and cool back into the lower 80's and upper 70's.

