Michigan gas prices climb to over $4 a gallon as the summer travel season approaches

Gas prices are climbing across Michigan as summer vacation season approaches, causing neighbors to reconsider their travel plans.

Michigan gas prices hit a state average of $4.02 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The current price marks a 97-cent increase compared to this time last year.

Rising costs at the pump are prompting some neighbors to reconsider their summer travel plans.

WATCH: Rising Michigan gas prices could impact summer travel plans for drivers

Rising Michigan gas prices could impact summer travel plans for drivers

"The state average is at about $4.02 a gallon for regular unleaded," Adrienne Woodland from AAA said.

The increase is adding up quickly for drivers filling up this week.

"That’s up about 19 cents compared to this time last week," Woodland said. "That same price is up actually 97 cents compared to this time last year. So that’s almost a dollar difference per gallon, which again it has a really big effect."

I talked with neighbors at the DeWitt Meijer gas station Monday, where one driver told me she may have to cancel her up-north camping trip this summer.

"When it comes to travel and higher gas prices, people still take their trips, they just may look for other ways to save," Woodland said.

Higher costs are not limited to the road, but are also impacting air travel. Woodland recommends shopping around for gas to find the best prices near you.

"Connect with a trusted travel agent and they can help plan the trip for you that you want within your budget that also meets your needs," Woodland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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