Man shot by Michigan State Police near St. Johns charged with attempted murder

The 34-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police troopers in Olive Township last week, Corey Michael Galesk, has been charged with `10 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said that Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., the four troopers were on their way to Galesk's residents just south of St. Johns on a couple of felony warrants.

"When they arrived at the house, that subject shot at our troopers as they were approaching the house on foot," Oleksyk said.

The troopers returned fire and Galesk was shot. He was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released two days later.

"But yesterday, that subject was arraigned at the 65A District Court on 32 felony counts," Oleksyk said. "Those charges resulted from the range of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstruction, as well as possession with an intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug house."

Galesk was also charged with 10 counts of felony firearm, eight counts of resisting and obstruction, two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of maintaining a drug house.

Galesk's bond is set at $4 million.

The four troopers were placed on administrative leave while Michigan State Police troopers from a different district investigate the incident.

