St. Johns man shot after opening fire on state troopers

OLIVE TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police troopers shot a 34-year-old St. Johns man after he opened fire on them Thursday afternoon, according to the state police.

The state police First District Fugitive Team and Emergency Support Team went to a home in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 127 in Olive Township south of St. Johns around 2 p.m. to arrest the man on a felony warrant, according to information released by the state police on Twitter.

The man opened fired on troopers, and they shot back, hitting him, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening.

No officers were injured.

The state police bomb squad was sent to the scene "as a precaution," police said.

