OVID-ELSIE, Mich. — Superintendent Ryan Cunningham has been accused of using Ovid-Elsie Area Schools fuel for his personal vehicle.

Ovid-Elsie Board of Education President Eric Jones wrote in a statement that three weeks ago, the board received a complaint, "alleging that Superintendent Dr. Ryan Cunningham has been using district fuel and placing it in his personal vehicle over the past several years."

Jones said that due to the "gravity of this allegation," the board contacted third-party Recon Management to investigate the situation.

After a series of interviews, Recon Management established that Cunningham’s use of the fuel was "a past practice" that "may implicate existing legal standards."

"Consequently, the board will take all necessary steps to comply with existing law and will follow-up with the community if there are any further developments regarding this matter," Jones wrote in his statement. "The board appreciates all feedback regarding this issue and will address any follow-up questions at the next board meeting."

The next board meeting is July 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ovid-Elsie High School / Middle School Information Center.

The allegation made against Cunningham came after the district's decision to invest in a turf football field caused community protest and division .

FOX 47 News received its own news tip about this allegation and put in a Freedom of Information Act request with the district on June 14. The request was received by the district on June 20, and they asked for an extension of 10 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information from the FOIA request and interviews with the people involved.

