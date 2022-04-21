Ovid-Elsie School Board president resigns amid turf war, remains on board

Josh Miller resigned from his position as president of the Ovid-Elsie Board of Education at a meeting on Monday.

Vice president Eric Jones is now the president. Miller remains on the board.

Miller's resignation comes in the wake of the turf war between the school district and some parents and community members who are upset the Board of Education is moving forward with the $1.8 million plan to renovate the high school football stadium with a new turf field, despite public outcry.

Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said the plan is still to break ground in May and wrap up in August.

