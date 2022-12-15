Finish your holiday shopping without even leaving downtown St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — While holiday shopping can be fun, it can also be stressful and expensive. For anything left on the shopping list, consider heading to downtown St. Johns to shop locally.

There are so many shops on and off of Clinton Avenue, like AdornMint Gift Shop.

"We have 80 small businesses that supply all of the products in our store," co-owner Jamie Madar said.

Among those products are freeze-dried candy, decor galore, Michigan merchandise, cups of all shapes and sizes and so, so much more.

When asked to choose one item from her shop to gift to a family member or friend, Madar said she actually did gift her grandchildren some of the handcrafted stuffed animals they carry.

Another shop downtown is Kymora Kandles Outlet. It's in the name, so you know it has to have candles, candles and more candles—but it doesn't stop there. The shop is full of all sorts of household decor, gifts for brides and grooms, mugs and more.

"Working here, everyone is so happy—like, they love coming here," Kymora Kandles Outlet Manager Emily Diffin said. "It's a totally different shopping experience from like Walmart, Meijer—and people love to support local."

The final stop on this virtual tour is the Mint Door Boutique. Yes, the door is actually mint in color.

The shop is packed with fashion for any age, with items like flannels, boots, jeans, jewelry and sunglasses, to name just a few.

Owner of the boutique Chris Roberts said her favorite part of the holidays is, "getting together with family."

Our Chief Photojournalist Russell Shellberg also visited three stores in downtown Lansing. Check out where to shop in Lansing for those last minute holiday gifts.

