Comics, Baseball, Peanuts, oh my! Here are some places in Lansing to shop for last minute Christmas gifts

LANSING, Mich. — It's that time of year again, holiday shopping season! For many people, this means braving crowded malls and department stores, but for fans of comic books, baseball and peanuts, there are three local Lansing stores that are must-visits.

First is Summit Comics & Games

The store offers comics, figurines, board games and plenty of other items that can make for the perfect holiday gift.

"We have a little bit of everything, so if you're into board games, I have a whole section on the other side of board games, D&D, HeroClix," Manager Thomas Torrez said. "If you're into comic book related stuff, I have comic books, graphic novels, statues, action figures, Funko Pops, it goes on all day long."

Summit Comic & Games also features signs that signify "gift ideas" that can be found around the store to help you with last-minute purchases.

The next shop is for baseball fans that need some new gear! Nuts & Bolts is attached to Jackson Field and has plenty to offer.

"It's great to share baseball year round." says Matt Hicks, Lugnuts' Director of Retail. "Lots of new gear, our new Marvel logo is out! Some very exciting things."

Hicks says that the merchandise makes the perfect holiday gift for any baseball fan.

Last but not least is The Peanut Shop. Founded in 1937, The Peanut Shop has every salty snack you could ask for. Spanning from peanuts, almonds, cashews, walnuts and more, co-owner Adam Seyburn says that The Peanut Shop is the place to do some holiday shopping.

"We have extremely high quality products," Seyburn says. "Fresh as can be at very reasonable prices. Great gifts for the whole family. "

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook