DeWitt Township officer fired after on-duty injury still negotiating contract with township

Almost two months after being symbolically sworn back in to the DeWitt Township Police Department at a township board meeting, Officer Robert Stump is still negotiating his new contract.

On Feb. 17, Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk gave Stump a separation of employment letter, two years after Stump was injured on duty.

By Feb. 28, following public outcry, the township's Board of Trustees decided a contract extension would be put back on the table.

With only 11 days between being fired and sworn back in, Dymczyk said Stump was never technically taken off the roster in the first place, his contract and benefits were extended through March 31 while he, his union representative and Dymczyk discussed his updated contract.

Dymczyk said with negotiations still ongoing, Stump remains on the roster and his benefits in place.

The original conversation was about extending Stump's roster status and benefits to February 2023, which would allow eight months of recovery following his hip surgery scheduled for May 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook