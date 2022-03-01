Contract extended for DeWitt Twp. officer fired after on-duty injury

Monday night, the DeWitt Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to direct Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk to meet with Robert Stump, the officer who was fired last month. During the meeting, they will discuss extending Stump's roster status and benefits to February 2023, which would allow eight months of recovery following Stump's hip surgery scheduled for May 11.

Dymczyk said though Robert was given his separation of employment letter last month, he was never taken off the roster.

On Feb. 25, Robert's contract was extended until March 31, to allow time for Dymczyk to meet with Robert and his representatives.

"We are cautiously optimistic that they will follow through fully and give him the extra time to get his surgery and heal and get ready to go back to work," Robert's wife, Molly, said.

In January 2020, Robert was hit head-on at 70 mph by a suspect fleeing in her vehicle while he was on duty. Since his injury, he has been waiting on a necessary hip replacement to get back to work.

On Feb. 17, however, Robert said Dymczyk called him into his office and told him that with no return to work date scheduled, he would be fired after 14 years of service.

The separation of employment letter from the township read, "The township has maintained your health care benefits throughout this time at its own expense while you received workers compensation benefits. You do not have accumulated unused paid leave available at this point. It is our understanding that there is no present medical indication about when or if you'll be able to return to work as a full-time patrol officer for the township."

The meeting to discuss Robert's contract extension through February 2023 will take place next week.

