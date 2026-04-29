DeWitt homeowners thankful for flood insurance as Looking Glass River waters remain high after storms

Water levels remain high along the Looking Glass River on Airport Road in DeWitt following recent storms, leaving local homeowners thankful for their flood insurance.

High water levels persist along the Looking Glass River in DeWitt following recent storms.

Affected homeowners are expressing gratitude for having flood insurance as cleanup continues.

An insurance expert notes state flood maps are outdated and advises residents to evaluate their risk.

WATCH: DeWitt homeowners thankful for flood insurance after recent storms

DeWitt homeowners thankful for flood insurance after recent storms

Michael Parwey has owned his house on Airport Road along the river for about five years. He said the recent round of flooding was different from past experiences.

"It’s been actually kinda nerve wracking," Parwey said. "We didn’t know if the water was gonna come in the home or not."

"We have fish swimming in the front yard and within a few feet of the front door. It’s pretty alarming," Parwey said.

On Wednesday, about two weeks after the height of the recent flooding, I met Parwey at his home, where he guessed two-thirds of his land is still underwater.

"We knew it was in a flood zone and we have flood insurance to cover any catastrophes," Parwey said.

Not everyone who needs flood insurance is as prepared. Rama Gupta with McKenzie Agency in St. Johns said homeowners should consider their risks.

"We’re only going to continue having more storms in the state, and flood maps haven’t been updated - a lot of them since 2007 2009," Gupta said.

Gupta said there are questions any homeowner can ask themselves to determine if they may need the coverage, even if they are not in a flood zone.

"Have there been two 100-year floods in the past five years? How well does the city manage the storm and sewer infrastructure?" Gupta said.

For Parwey, the insurance is worth it for peace of mind.

"We want that coverage. We literally had ducks swimming in the front yard. It’s definitely a concern," Parwey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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