DeWitt family reunited with lost pig lawn ornament one week later

DEWITT, Mich. — The pig has been found!

The pig has been found!

"About 8:30 I heard a knock on the door and there was an officer at the door -- Clinton County Sheriff," Rich Kelley said. "And I answered the door and he said, 'Rich! I got your pig! So, he found the pig on the corner of Cutler and Airport Road kind of out in the open, kind of not too well disguised. So, him and I were both thinking somebody probably saw your newscast and just probably dropped it there and thought it would be very noticeable."

Rich and Gavin Kelley are known for decorating their yard with inflatables for the holidays, but they more recently became known for a pig, an iron lawn ornament they got at a flea market up north. Last week, the pig disappeared. Rich Kelley took to Facebook, where his missing pig post gained attention throughout the DeWitt community. And then..

"I thought the pig would come back but I didn't know it'd be quite so soon," Rich said.

The Kelleys have already placed the pig back in their front yard.

To have their pig back, the Kelleys feel "totally, totally excited. And, it's funny because before I even knew about it, I checked my Facebook and I had like 14 Facebook messages from people that sighted the pig."

The Kelleys have already placed the pig back in their front yard.

"I feel like the pig's going to be safe at this point. We're not going to let this detour us from doing our thing and spreading joy and cheer. We're definitely glad to have the pig back -- we have to go on Facebook and have like a naming campaign or something. You know to give the pig here an official name," Rich said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook