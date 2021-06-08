A DeWitt family's pig lawn ornament went missing. They want it back.

Rich and Gavin Kelley call their home near DeWitt the farmhouse, and on that farm are three goats, multiple geese and…

Lauren Shields 2021

Wait, where’s the pig?

That’s what the community would like to know.

"Huh!" Rich laughed as a car pulled up and stopped in front of his house. His son, Gavin, and his friend Alec Medina went to see what the driver wanted.

Rich Kelley

“We’ve been getting this all day the last couple of days," Rich said. "People stopping, really concerned about the pig. What’d they say, Gavin?”

“They said thank you for doing the yard stuff, and we love your yard, and she goes by here every day, and she said she wants to thank me, or thank us,” Gavin replied.

His dad high-fived him.

The Kelleys are known for decorating their yard with inflatables for the holidays.

Rich Kelley

They more recently became known for an iron lawn ornament they got at a flea market up north.

“We were at a big flea market up north and I saw this giant pig for sale," Rich said. "And I kept walking by it all day and I kept seeing it and finally my son was like, 'Dad, just buy the pig. You’re obsessed with the pig.'”

The Kelleys

Then, last week, the pig disappeared.

“We bought these metal goats and we bring them around the corner because we’re going to set them up where the pig is, but we bring them around the corner and we’re like, 'Where’d the pig go?'” Gavin said.

Lauren Shields 2021

Rich took to Facebook, where his missing pig post gained attention throughout the DeWitt community.

“It’s been a rough year, and so whatever we can do to bring smiles. And the pig, people love the pig. We love the pig, but the community was just obsessed with this pig,” he said.

Rich Kelley

The community expressed its condolences and hopes that the pig returns home safely. Some brought up the idea of putting together a reward.

Gavin says, if it’s a senior prank, he doesn’t know who did it. They just want their pig back.

The Kelleys said, if you have their pig, you can return it no questions asked.

