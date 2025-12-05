Clinton County recovery center opens doors with consistent schedule after renovations

Recovery Worx has opened its doors with regular hours after completing building renovations funded by Clinton County grant money.

The renovations were made possible through grant funding from Clinton County, which I covered back in June. Previously, Recovery Worx did not yet have consistent operating hours where they were open to the public.

The center aims to reach community members who are struggling with addiction and ensure they know support is available. St. Johns neighbors Dillon Benner and Sarah Ward founded the nonprofit.

"That's what Recovery Worx is doing, is recovering out loud and making sure that anyone who is struggling and who is using knows that there are services. There's help out there if it's something you're ready to do," Ward said.

Recovery Worx is currently running a coat drive through February, and an initiative to create holiday cards for inmates at Clinton County Jail.

Both Ward and Benner emphasized that addiction affects the entire community, not just individuals directly struggling with substance use. They want neighbors to know that resources are available for anyone who needs help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

