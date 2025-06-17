St. Johns recovery center receives $120,000 from Clinton County opioid settlement

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — The Clinton County Senior Center basement will soon become a space for recovering addicts thanks to new grant money from the county's opioid settlement fund.



Recovery Worx addiction service will receive $120,000 to expand its services in St. Johns

The organization currently hosts the only Narcotics Anonymous meetings in St. Johns.

Nine drug-related deaths were reported in Clinton County last year, though experts say opioid use in the area is declining.

St. Johns neighbors Dillon Benner and Sarah Ward are passionate about fighting the opioid problem—a battle they once fought themselves.

"It's mindblowing to be doing this because at one point in time, I was so lost in my addiction that I didn't even know what this feeling was even like," Benner said.

The co-founders of Recovery Worx began holding the first and only Narcotics Anonymous meetings in St. Johns in a small room in the senior center. But their back room and makeshift cardboard sign are set to receive a big upgrade soon.

"We are going to be receiving $120,000. The majority of the money is going to business repairs," Ward said.

The money is set to be awarded from the Clinton County Opioid settlement fund.

"It was just so amazing," Ward said.

According to a report from the University of Michigan Health Sparrow, there were nine drug-related deaths in Clinton County last year. But leading experts say that overall opioid use in these neighborhoods has been steadily declining.

"It's helping us have better direction on where we need to continue to put our efforts to help make a difference in the fatalities in our area," said Lisa Whitehead, Community Mental Health recovery coordinator.

Community Mental Health was also recommended to receive a portion of the settlement funds. The other organizations recommended to receive funds are Clinton County Journey Court, Clinton County Veterans Court and Bath Township Library.

Agreements with each grant recipient are due at the end of June before being presented to the board for final approval.

