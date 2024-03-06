HERE COMES THE SUN: Talks of solar energy in Clinton County is bringing mixed feelings

As solar energy becomes more popular, neighbors in Clinton County have seen it firsthand.

ESA Solar sees the County as one where solar energy could thrive.

The video shows neighbors' thoughts on solar energy and thoughts from the company on the benefits of solar energy.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Welcome to FOX 47 News in your neighborhood, I'm Russell Shellberg here in Clinton County where farms aren't that controversial. However, solar farms like this one behind me, are causing growing concerns amongst neighbors.

"I know they call it solar farms, but it's not a farm, it's a solar factory," said Strahle.

Over the past year, Eagle Township Trustee Dennis Strahle has seen the renewable energy debate put a strain on the community.

"Absolutely there are people who are in favor of it, but the majority that I've heard are plain not in favor of that happening," said Strahle.

Strahle has been in multiple meetings in the presence of ESA Solar, a company looking to bring more solar farms to Clinton County. Senior Director of Development Matt Drennan says the company sees Clinton County as an underserved community.

"You'd have to work off of high voltage transmission lines, and right now those transmission lines don't really exist in the county. There are only a couple that are feasible and that's what brought us to this county. And obviously the landowners that wanted to do this with their land is what brought us there," said Drennan.

And that is where much of the debate stems from.

"There are some farmers that want to retire and right now the solar people are offering a lot of money," said Strahle.

Farmers have a greater say in that decision after the state passed a law last year giving the state and landowners more control for major renewable energy projects. But along with the money, Strahle believes solar farms could also bring toxic chemicals, noise, and possible decreases in property value.

"We all know that they would love to take over a square mile, and fill it with nothing but solar panels, that'd be ideal for them, but then there is all the people around the periphery of that and that's all they see out of their backyard or front yard is solar panels. And that's an issue."

But Drennan says their goal is to not exclude any details when talking to the public, and explain how they're built, and the impacts they have.

"That's the best way to do it is to try and be as honest and open as possible about every little aspect."

A meeting will be held on March 26th to further the conversation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook