BAKING A DIFFERENCE: How a St. Johns program is helping special education students with their futures

Since 2021, Addie Kvalevog has been a life skill coach for special education students at the Flour Box Bakery.

They make treats that are sold at the Second Cup Cafe.

Video shows the tasks students do in the bakery to learn new skills.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where one CC RESA program is baking a difference.

Since 2021, Addie Kvalevog has been involved with the Flour Box Bakery.

Addie works with the special education students in the bakery, teaching them skills they can take into the real world.

"This young lady over here, she is excellent at doing dishes, so I try and capitalize on that so that maybe she can go find a job at a little restaurant and wash their dishes," said Kvalevog.

The bakery works side by side with another transition program, the Second Cup Cafe, where the treats the students make are sold. Addie says the demand for the treats keeps them busy.

"We have made 3,070 treats since Labor Day, during our school year," said Kvalevog.

To add to their life skills, the students also get the experience of shopping for baking items and making the treats from start to finish, which Addie says is the best part of the experience.

"I am so proud of them. They just light your whole day up, and it just makes coming to my job so easy because they are so wonderful," said Kvalevog.

The students are able to stay in the program until they are 26 years old, giving them lots of time to learn the skills they'll need for the future.

