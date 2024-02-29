PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE: St. Johns program paving the way for special education students

Started in 2003, the Second Cup Cafe helps to give special education students job experience for the future.

The students learn cleaning skills, social skills, money handling, and more while in the cafe.

The video shows the work the students do on a day to day basis

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter here in St. Johns, where one organization is giving special education students real-life job experience to prepare them for the future.

Dalton is one of many volunteers here at the Second Cup Cafe, working the register to gain experience for the future.

Starting in 2003, the Second Cup Cafe became an extension of Clinton County RESAs transition program for special education students. Job Coach Deb Snyder says the program helps them build a variety of skill sets to prepare for the real world.

"Cleaning skills, social skills, money handling, it kind of preps them in a safe environment to go out and get jobs at other facilities," said Snyder.

Snyder works closely with the students to make sure the tasks they do help them build these skills.

"Self-confidence is a huge piece for our students, so them just knowing that if something goes wrong, it's always fixable," said Snyder.

Each student spends one day per week in the cafe engaging with customers, making transactions, and running the cafe as their own store, and volunteer Jarred says he likes the pace.

"We have been so busy this time of the year, and it's been doing pretty well!" said Jarred.

And even though the day may get busy, Deb and the volunteers still find ways to share a smile.

"One of my favorite things she says is 'What the heck Shrek!'" said Dalton.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook