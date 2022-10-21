An updated look at how DeWitt Public Schools is spending $66M bond

DEWITT, Mich. — It's been almost a year since voters in the DeWitt Public Schools passed a $66 million, six-year bond proposal, and the district has been hard at work.

"We have a team here within our district that meets every week for about two hours," DeWitt Superintendent Shanna Spickard said.

The high school got a brand new stadium and partial roof-patching, and construction on the district's maintenance building is in progress. A lot of the work the district has been been doing, however, isn't visible...yet.

"A big issue that we ran into this year is campus-wide power," Spickard said. "So, for us to be able to do the type of mechanical and electrical upgrades that we need, we need to have power and the power that we have now is not up to code."

Spickard said the parts they need to get it up to code, transformers, have a lead time of up to four years.

"We obviously can't wait four years to have the transformers that we need to be able to make the updates," Spickard said.

So, the team continues to brainstorm, while staying in budget. Getting air conditioning in each school building is a top priority.

