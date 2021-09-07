DeWitt Public Schools putting $66 million bond proposal on the Nov. 2 ballot

DEWITT PUBLIC SCHOOLS IS PROPOSING A $66 MILLION BOND TO UPGRADE EACH OF ITS SIX SCHOOL BUILDINGS OVER THE NEXT SIX YEARS. THE PROPOSAL WILL BE ON THE NOV. 2 BALLOT. — DeWitt Public Schools is proposing a $66 million bond to upgrade each of its six school buildings over the next six years. The proposal will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

“As a community, we have an opportunity to make improvements to our school facilities at no increase to the current tax rate. This is the next phase of our capital projects plan and will help keep DeWitt Public Schools a great place for years to come," Superintendent Shanna Spickard wrote in a press release.

The bond would pay for upgrades to HVAC units, roofing, lighting, parking lots and sidewalks. It would also pay for new technology for students and improvements to athletic, arts and extracurricular facilities.

The district's last bond in 2016 focused on safety upgrades, educational technology and enhancing learning environments.

"The time has come where these once deferred projects are now priorities,” Assistant Superintendent Rob Spagnuolo wrote in a press release. “One of the projects we’re really excited about is installing a turf field at the stadium. This will allow greater flexibility in the use of the space and open up the field to a wider range of athletic teams as well as our marching band. We also have other projects planned at the baseball, softball and soccer fields, as well as the school gymnasiums, band facilities, high school pool, track and fine arts areas.”

The district plans to undertake an informational campaign to inform the DeWitt community about the proposed bond projects. A public forum will be held Monday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Office. More information about the proposed bond can be found below.

DeWitt Public Schools DeWitt Bond Proposal Fact Sheet

