What does it take to fund school infrastructure needs?

A recent study found that Michigan's school buildings are in urgent need of repairs, with an estimated $20 billion in statewide infrastructure needs.

Ingham ISD Superintendent Jason Mellema emphasizes that some districts may face cheaper options by tearing down deteriorating buildings instead of repairing them.

Governor Whitmer has set aside over $430 million for school infrastructure, but funding is limited, and districts must rely on local bonds or per-pupil allocations for repairs.

GOP Representative Tim Kelly criticizes wasteful spending on bureaucracy rather than critical building repairs and calls for more focused investment in schools.

It's a story I first heard when speaking with St. John's Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume.

"When we are trying to decide whether we add another teacher in the budget, sometimes it comes down to, 'We need an extra boiler," St. Johns Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said.

The conversation shifts to school infrastructure and how to pay for it.

A study was released by the School Finance Research Foundation, which examines school buildings across the state based on health, safety, and wellness standards.

"When I say the basics, we're talking about roofs, HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing—things we need in schools to keep them operational," Ingham ISD Superintendent Jason Mellema said.

Berthiaume tells me the study estimated his district's needs at $28 million. Statewide, Ingham ISD Superintendent Jason Mellema says the total adds up to more than $20 billion.

"If a school district wants to improve its infrastructure, they really only have two funding mechanisms: One, they can use their per-pupil allocation, or two, they have to go out and work with their community to try to increase funds through a bond," Mellema said.

Governor Whitmer has been setting aside funding for school infrastructure, with more than $430 million saved up and available by the end of this year.

GOP Representative Tim Kelly, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on School Aid, said House Republicans are taking a look at how the state and school officials spend the money saying "Unfortunately, some officials have wasted school resources on growing bureaucracy and increasing overhead costs instead of investing in building repairs and other critical needs."

The state budget office told me via email that it will be released if the legislature approves it.

"We are excited to have these conversations with legislators, and we're excited to engage with community members who want to look at this data and ask questions about it."

I'll continue following the money and work to show you how it impacts neighborhood schools.

