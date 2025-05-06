How much money is on the line as St. Johns bond nears closer

St. Johns Schools are proposing a $100 million bond focused on early learning, security, infrastructure, and new facilities—with no increase in current tax rates.

Supporters say the bond would benefit all students, while opponents argue it’s too broad and fiscally burdensome.

If the bond fails, residents could see a tax decrease starting in 2027 on homes valued at $200,000 or more.

Working as a team to build the future…

Something St. Johns Public Schools' Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume is asking neighbors to consider for the Tuesday vote.

"We really want to concentrate this bond proposal on the needs, the projects, the costs and how it'll impact the students," St. Johns Public Schools' Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said.

The bond proposal asks for nearly 100 million dollars.

I asked the superintendent: What are the priorities of this bond proposal that people can take with them as they head to the polls?

"Early learning. I can say it as easy as that. Early learning," Berthiaume said.

It would also go toward added security and updated infrastructure, classrooms and new athletics and fine arts centers.

Neighbors would see 7 mills on their tax bills, and that would not be any different from what it is right now.

"It's a zero mill increase, no tax increase, it's just an extension," Berthiaume said.

If neighbors vote for the bond proposal, they would pay the cost for a maximum of 30 years.

But what if St. Johns neighbors vote down the proposal?

Compared to this year's tax bill, a home with a market value of 200,000 dollars could see a decrease of about 160 dollars beginning in 2027, and a further decrease after that.

"Something that wide ranging in and burdensome is just not fiscally responsible," St. Johns neighbor Chris DeLiso said.

St. Johns neighbor Chris DeLiso tells me he plans to vote no Tuesday — a vote he says is not a vote against children.

"We're saying to the board come back next year with something a little bit smaller, a little bit more targeted towards reading, writing and arithmetic," DeLiso said.

But Berthiaume says he hopes this bond will pass, to benefit every student coming through St. Johns school doors in the future.

"Every student from 0 to their 12th grade year have the best education possible," Berthiaume said.

We'll be reporting Tuesday's election results on air and online.

