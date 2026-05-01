GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Students at Wacousta Elementary are getting a taste of a career in aviation through a mobile skylab brought to their school by Eaton RESA.



Eaton RESA's skylab is 1 of 3 mobile labs visiting schools around Eaton County.

Students practiced ground marshaling, used a flight simulator, and tested their hand at drone controls.

The program is designed to teach kids about careers that are in demand.

Eaton RESA's skylab is 1 of 3 mobile labs visiting schools around Eaton County, teaching kids about careers that are in demand.

WATCH: Students get hands-on aviation experience through Eaton RESA's mobile skylab

Students get hands-on aviation experience through Eaton RESA's mobile skylab

Eaton RESA aviation student Isaiah Bartholomew said the program is about inspiring the next generation.

"I love planes, always kinda had that passion for it."

Bartholomew said he hopes the experience opens doors for students the way aviation opened doors for him.

"Hopefully introducing kids to something that I got introduced to at a young age and trying to reciprocate that, and help them see that this is actually a path."

Students practiced ground marshaling, used a flight simulator, and tested their hand at drone controls.

Connor, a Wacousta student interested in a career as a pilot, said the realism of the experience stood out.

"I did the plane simulator and that was pretty cool."

"I think my favorite part has to be the fact that it was realistic."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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