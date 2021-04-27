Watch
NeighborhoodsDelta Township - Grand Ledge

Actions

Police investigating Delta Township shooting as a murder

items.[0].image.alt
Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Crews are investigating the shooting that occurred at a Delta Township home.
Crews are on the scene in Delta Twp.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 09:13:10-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the April 13 shooting at a Delta Township home that took the lives of a father and two children as a murder.

Early on in the investigation, the information provided to detectives indicated that the death of the father, Joseph Lechleitner, and his two children, Vivian Zwick and Anson Zwick, was a murder suicide, according to a release from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

That's changed based on new information, and detectives say they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

If anyone has information, they should contact Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492 or leave a tip at (517) 543-5433.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

cali montana

Cali Montana

2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Cali Montana