Police investigating Delta Township shooting as a murder

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the April 13 shooting at a Delta Township home that took the lives of a father and two children as a murder.

Early on in the investigation, the information provided to detectives indicated that the death of the father, Joseph Lechleitner, and his two children, Vivian Zwick and Anson Zwick, was a murder suicide, according to a release from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

That's changed based on new information, and detectives say they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

If anyone has information, they should contact Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492 or leave a tip at (517) 543-5433.

