Police: Father shot his two children in Delta Township and then took his own life

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Crews are investigating the shooting that occurred at a Delta Township home.
Crews are on the scene in Delta Twp.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:24:12-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 3-year-old boy who was critically injured in a Tuesday night shooting at a Delta Township home passed away Wednesday night.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Anson Zwick and his 5-year-old sister, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as Vivian Zwick.

Police believe the children’s father, Joseph Lechleitner, shot both children and then took his own life.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492.

