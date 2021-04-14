5-year-old girl and adult man found dead at a Delta Township home

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating shooting deaths that happened at a Delta Township home.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Old River Trail on Tuesday around 11 pm.

A male in his 40s was dead upon arrival, and police also found two children that were suffering from gunshot wounds. A 5 year old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 3 year old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating, and according to the release, there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

