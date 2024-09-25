New Amazon fulfillment center opens in Delta Township

The new Mid-Michigan Amazon fulfillment center is opening in Delta Township.

The 1-million square foot facility will play a key role in delivering Amazon packages for neighbors in Mid-Michigan

Amazon is opening its new Mid-Michigan fulfillment center in Delta Township with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The new facility is located along West Mount Hope Highway and is expected to feature Amazon's "innovative technologies" and add more than 500 full-time jobs to the local economy.

Items from manufacturers or sellers are processed and packaged here for shipment to customers.

FOX47 will have key coverage of this ceremony and the impact for local workers coming up tonight at 5:30 PM.

