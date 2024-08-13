Grand Ledge Public Schools overcome post-pandemic bus driver shortage

During the 2022-2023 school year driver staffing for Grand Ledge bus routes was short about six drivers.

This school year routes are fully staffed, with reserve drivers in place. Only one reserve position is currently waiting to be filled.

Watch video above to see how the Grand Ledge Transportation Supervisor handled the shortage.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We had a lot of staffing issues, I think after Covid especially a lot of bus drivers left the workforce.” Said Pete Bucholtz, Transportation Supervisor at Grand Ledge Public Schools.

An issue here in Grand Ledge that we first told you about in 2022.

When the district dealt with six routes that didn't have a regular driver resulting in frustrating cancellations.

Pete Bucholtz the transportation supervisor at Grand Ledge Public Schools says the start of this school year is a different story.

They have re-tooled, all 32 routes are fully staffed, and they're only short one relief bus driver.

"Our staffing Level is very good," said Bucholtz.

District leaders say getting there involved, raising wages, and an effort by drivers to recruit more staff.

“Our pay is really good is one part of it, the community of Grand Ledge is very good, so I think a lot of the traction is from word of mouth. Most of the people I’ve hired in the past year have known someone who works here or heard of somebody who works here.” Said Bucholtz.

Leaders also say that the addition of drivers comes at a key time with Grand Ledge’s enrollment now surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“Some of the buses are pretty full so we added one more route in the area to make it more comfortable for the students.” Said Bucholtz.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

