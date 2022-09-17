Grand Ledge Public Schools still experiencing bus driver shortages resulting in bus cancellations

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The first few weeks of school have left some Grand Ledge parents concerned about their child's transportation. I talked to the Grand Ledge Public Schools transportation supervisor, Pete Bucholtz, for some clarity on the bus driver shortage.

The national shortage of bus drivers is still an issue that is affecting Grand Ledge Public Schools transportation causing them to change and cancel different routes.

"We have six routes that basically don't have a regular driver. And instead of canceling those routes every day, or every other day, what we're trying to do is work with our other drivers. And this is something that we're trying and get down to maybe canceled their regular route, and then, fill on one of these routes that are empty. So that way, we can spread the cancellations among all 30 routes, instead of just six," Bucholtz explained.

The district hopes to have a solution to the driver shortage within the next few weeks and is doing what they can to ensure transportation for students across the district.

"We want these kids to go to school. And it's really, it really hits me in the heart knowing that, you know, when a parent calls and they can't get their child to school, I take that personally," Bucholtz said.

The district says they'll continue to communicate route changes and cancellations with families affected. More information is available on the district's website.

