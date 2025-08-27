Grand Ledge police urge caution in school zones as students return

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As students return to class, the Grand Ledge Police Department is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious in school zones following a recent incident where a student was struck by a vehicle at a different school district.



Grand Ledge schools had its first day on Tuesday

Police gave tips reminding neighbors to be careful when driving near school districts

Video shows a parent and police chief giving their perspectives on safety.

WATCH: SCHOOL ZONE SAFETY: POLICE URGE CAUTION TO DRIVERS AND PEDESTRIANS AS SCHOOL BEGINS

School Zone Safety: Police Urge Caution To Drivers and Pedestrians As School Begins

As kids left class, they held hands with parents,staying on the sidewalks as they walked home. Grand Ledge Police Chief Ron Erickson says safety measures are crucial with thousands of students to consider.

"We're looking at 5,500 students throughout our region that are coming in and out of the Grand Ledge School District," Erickson said.

I caught up with Erickson at Holbrook Elementary School before students got out for the day. Potterville neighbor Irma Arellano was first in line to pick up her granddaughter. Arellano tends to drive cautiously in school zones.

WATCH: CAN JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS CUT CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM?

Can Jackson Public Schools cut chronic absenteeism?

"Going a little bit below the speed limit just being very careful, making sure that I can stop if I see somebody crossing the road or unsupervised," Arellano said.

The safety reminders come a week after a student in Holt was hit by a vehicle on the first day of school.

"It reiterates what we're trying to talk about. This is exactly what we're trying to prevent. No one wants to hit a pedestrian, particularly a student on top of that," Erickson said.

WATCH: BATH HIGH SCHOOL IMPLEMENTS NEW CELL PHONE POLICY FOR STUDENTS

Bath High School implements new cell phone policy for students

Chief Erickson also stressed putting devices down while driving.

"Text message comes through or an email alert we're conditioned to look down even if we're driving a car," Erickson said.

Both officials are reminding neighbors to always keep their eyes open.

"Be alert, be conscious, be safe. Look out for each other, make sure that the parents are looking at the safe routes and sharing them with the kids," Arellano said.

"Be mindful not only of your surroundings. It's a different world," Erickson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.