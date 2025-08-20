Holt Jr. High student hit by car walking home from first day of school

MASON, Mich — A Holt Junior High School student was hit by a car while walking home from his first day of school, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a 46-year-old Okemos woman hit a 13-year-old Holt Jr. High student on Aurelius Rd. near Wilcox Rd.

He was rushed to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Trent Ernst at 517-676-8444, extension 1961.

