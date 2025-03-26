Grand Ledge neighbors urged to shelter in place

All of our Grand Ledge neighbors are advised to shelter in place as law enforcement search for a suspect that the Grand Ledge Police Department describes as a black male wearing black pants, a black backpack, and a blue hat and police say he is armed with a gun.

Neighbors are advised to lock all exterior doors and windows, stay inside their residence or building, keep all pets inside and remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

More updates will be provided as the situation develops.

