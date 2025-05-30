Eaton County Commissioners discussing budget cuts after failed millage

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County Commissioners are currently discussing and voting on cuts to be made to outside agencies, such as community mental health, health and rehabilitation, and more, after a public safety millage failed in May.

An original vote that was rescinded cut 75% in all outside agencies, and commissioners are now going line by line, voting on cuts.

These cuts will not be finalized until Sept. 30.

This comes a day after Eaton County and Delta Township released a joint statement saying contract negotiations are underway in an effort to preserve the Delta Patrol.

The county and township released a joint statement Thursday afternoon confirming the negotiations as the current contract is set to expire on September 30.

Any potential agreement will require approval from both the Eaton County Board of Commissioners and the Delta Township Board before finalization.

