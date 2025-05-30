Ingham County officials concerned about impact of Eaton County's failed safety millage

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials are expressing concerns about the potential impacts of Eaton County's recently failed public safety millage, which could affect services across county lines.



Ingham County Board of Commissioners held an open discussion Thursday night on potential impacts from the failed Eaton County safety millage.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth raised concerns that MSP may not have time to assist calls in the county's rural areas.

County commissioners heard from public safety leaders on Thursday about the increasing strain on their resources as they respond to higher calls for service in neighboring Eaton County.

"They're just too busy to ever be outside of Eaton," Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told the board.

Wriggelsworth expressed concern about seeing less help from Michigan State Police as they assist with covering dwindling road patrol units in Eaton County.

"We need their help in rural Ingham County where we are spread thin with our three cars. Two or three cars that we have on shift," Wriggelsworth said.

The impact extends beyond law enforcement to animal control services as well.

"We've had people show up at our shelter with Eaton County strays already," said Ingham County Animal Control Director Holly Guild.

Guild emphasized that they cannot use Ingham County funds to help stray animals from another county. Guild says she has been reaching out to other agencies to coordinate available resources.

"There are officers who don't know anything about animal body language. How to handle a dangerous dog. How to operate a catch pole. So I think we can help with some training for that at least for the basics for them," Guild said.

These concerns follow Eaton County voters' rejection of a public safety millage earlier this month that would have raised property taxes to fund public safety agencies.

"To make sure that your family is safe to make sure that stray dogs are not running around Eaton County for an extra $12 a month I think is a reasonable price," County Commissioner Myles Johnson said.

When I asked if there would be more than one conversation about this issue this year, Johnson responded, "I believe so."

Johnson says there's now a better understanding of ways Ingham County can help while its neighboring county faces challenges. However, commissioners reiterated that their obligations are to Ingham County taxpayers, not residents in Eaton County.

Johnson emphasized that ongoing discussions are necessary to find solutions that work for everyone involved.

"We're seeing impacts and those impacts cost dollars," Johnson said. "I think it's important to have clarity."

