Delta Township board evaluates budget with $2 million in reductions

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township has reduced its budget by about $2 million for fiscal year 2026, cutting community events and holding back on projects while implementing a new public safety special assessment.



The township board of trustees reviewed the fiscal year 2026 budget on Monday night.

A public safety special assessment will cost the average property owner about $161 per year.

Board members discussed eliminating their own 3% cost of living increase to show goodwill to residents.

I attended Monday night's Delta Township board of trustees meeting where officials had their first look at the fiscal year 2026 budget, which comes after months of discussions about funding for the Delta Patrol substation at both the township and county level.

"The overall goal was to find ways to reduce the budget," Delta Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer said.

This year's budget was reduced by about $2 million, cutting events like the fireworks and community awards, along with holding back on some projects.

"We made some really good strategic cuts, and we're going to come in with a balanced budget," Brewer said.

A significant part of the process was finalized at the township's last board meeting, when trustees approved the public safety special assessment that will appear on residents' winter tax bills. For the average property owner in Delta Township, it will cost about $161 per year.

Recognizing that financial strain, board members discussed eliminating their own 3% cost of living increase.

"I would suggest we lead by example and we forgo our 3% raise this year to show our goodwill to the residents," Said Dennis Fedewa, Treasurer.

Residents also spoke on the budget during the meeting.

"I appreciate the fact you guys are willing to forgo your 3% cost of living realizing that budgets in everyone's hold are tight," one resident said.

Some community members want cuts to programs like the Community Awards Program to be reconsidered.

"I truly would hate to see that event go away," another resident commented.

Brewer told me a hearing will be scheduled for residents to view the budget before its adoption.

"So that gives, again, the public another opportunity to join us and come and share their comments about the proposed budget," Brewer said.

