Delta Township may cancel fireworks show amid budget issues, staffing needs

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township officials are discussing the possible cancellation of the annual July 3rd fireworks display as the township faces significant financial challenges from a $12 million bank drain assessment and uncertain police staffing.

Township Manager Brian Reed is recommending cancellation of the $34,650 fireworks display and paying a 40% buyout of the contract, according to township documents.

The financial strain comes after voters rejected a public safety millage that would have provided funding for police services.

A further update will be provided after the 6 p.m. meeting.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

