Grand Ledge is talking about a development on Bridge Street Plaza. Not everyone likes the idea.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The city of Grand Ledge is discussing a proposed development at Bridge Street Plaza. While officials aren't saying much about it, ciity meeting minutes and discussions indicate that the Plaza might be transformed into an apartment building with commercial space.

Some city residents don’t think much of the plan.

“I'm actually kind of disappointed,” said said Grand Ledge resident Charles Hoffmeyer. "I just learned about it recently, I didn't realize that there's any plans for development here. This is kind of a really nice park for just gathering and events in the city. Christmas time, they have the Christmas tree here. But there's a fire pit over there. Picnic tables for people want to have lunch, and the library has events here. And so, it's kind of sad that we're going to be losing the space."

City Manager Adam Smith said in a statement that “the City’s Downtown Development Authority has identified a public/private partnership for the in-fill development of Bridge Street Plaza as a top priority. City staff is working to ensure the site is redevelopment ready for potential developers,” but has declined to discuss specifics of the project.

Minutes from city meetings show they've been in talks with developer Tim Booth from Booth Enterprises, which Booth confirms.

Smith said $30,000 has been used to make the site development ready. The city also raised the permitted height of downtown buildings to 50 feet instead of 45 feet, and eliminated the restriction of three stories.

“I don't know if that’s something I'd want to see there,” said Daniel Landry, a Grand Ledge resident. “Towns back in the good old days used to have what they called town squares. I think that would be a perfect opportunity to just set up some tables, fountain... just a place for the community to come together.”

Landry said tables could be set up and food trucks could be parked in the parking lot next to Bridge Street Plaza, "and you know, the community can come together and have a meal together.”

Resident Marisa Brandt, on the other hand, thinks the development could be a good thing for the city.

“It sounds positive to me, though it should be developed thoughtfully with an eye towards the city's history as well as its future,” Brandt said. “The empty plot of land and burned-out bar in the center of Bridge Street are the blight of Grand Ledge and I would love to see some development that reflects the spirit of community.”

Resident Valerie Goglin said tall buildings don’t fit into the town and do not represent Grand Ledge.

“When I first heard they were thinking of building these, it didn’t feel right,” Goglin said.” I live here right down the street and I come here all the time. For someone to build this tall building, it doesn’t fit. Grand Ledge prides itself with small and local businesses, everyone knows everyone.”

To her, Bridge Street Plaza fits the small town vibe.

“For commercial or somebody else to do this, it does not fit Grand ledge. It takes away what we have worked hard for, a family community,” Goglin said. “I think there should be food truck rallies, local businesses can advertise for themselves, grow, and support themselves. A food truck with pergola, picnic tables, a bonfire and even small-town bands bring everyone together. That’s what Grand Ledge is all about: Family and community togetherness.”

Hoffmeyer still thinks the city could let the public vote, but he would have liked to see more transparency in the first place.

“I really don't feel the city was all that transparent about it,” Hoffmeyer said. “They kind of did it in pieces. You know, there's an ordinance a few months ago to raise the maximum height of buildings to about 50 feet here. And they really didn't say that was for the purpose of building a new building here in this land.”

