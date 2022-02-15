Grand Ledge could allow taller buildings in Central Business District

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge City Council discussed an ordinance that could allow buildings in the Central Business District to be 50 feet instead of 45 feet tall, and eliminate the restriction of three stories.

“I think that's a great idea. I think our businesses could in fact grow and maybe attract more people to the area for those reasons,” said Roxanne Rottiers, O.D. and the owner of the Eyes Optometry Boutique on Bridge Street.

Grand Ledge City Manager Adam Smith says this is a proactive redevelopment ready approach for future development in Grand Ledge. "Given the significant investments of GM and Amazon we anticipate economic impact spin off throughout our region.”

According to Smith, 300 S. Bridge St., which houses Cancun Mexican Grill, is very similar to the proposed height. Residential districts zoned R-PC (Residential Planned Community) and R-HD (Multiple Family Residential) would retain a 30-foot maximum height but eliminate the two-story limit.

In those two districts, a height of 50 feet would be allowed if a house is standing on five acres of land and at least 25 feet from any single-family property line.

“I think in Grand Ledge it might give us the ability to have more restaurants or something versus like looking out at the street level," said Grand Ledge resident Bridgette Cochrane. "It might be nice.”

The City of Grand Ledge scheduled a public hearing for their next meeting on February 28 to give the public a chance to weigh in opinions.

