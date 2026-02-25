Churches learn safety and security strategies at MSP training in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. — Churches in Michigan are learning how to better protect their congregations through a preparedness training held at Michigan State Police headquarters in Dimondale.



Michigan State Police hosted the training at its headquarters in Dimondale, covering lessons from past incidents including recent attacks in Michigan.

Eaton County Sheriff's Office Captain Chris Kuhlman said events like the Delta Township shooting and the Grand Blanc church attack highlight the need for awareness.

MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said the curriculum was built on research and best practices to help congregations develop emergency plans.

The training covered key lessons from past events, including how to barricade doors and communicate in dire situations.

"You hear those classic things like 'I never thought it would happen here.' In law enforcement, we don't believe that. We always think it's gonna happen and we try and prepare for it, and I'm trying to bring that attitude to my community and to my personal church, where we have to be prepared."

Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II said the training is designed to help churches develop a plan and draw on research and real-world incidents.

"What you can do, practices that are out there, the research that's being done — and that's how we were able to put our curriculum together, is by doing the research and looking at best practices, including incidents that have happened here in Michigan recently."

Grady said the goal is straightforward.

"We want for people in the state of Michigan when they attend their places of worship to feel safe."

Kuhlman said he hopes to bring what he learned back to Eaton County and serve as a resource for local congregations.

"I want to be a resource for me personally, for my church, and any church in Eaton County that may want some more information or training on this. I'd be happy to help them out."

Kuhlman summed up the broader message of the training.

"And it just reminds us that we're only as safe as we make ourselves."

