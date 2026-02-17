Murder charges filed in deadly Delta Township attack

A man accused of driving into a family and opening fire, killing a child, faces life in prison without parole after being charged with first-degree premeditated murder Tuesday.

Alexander Banks Jr. appeared in Eaton County court to face 10 charges stemming from what investigators call a deadly attack last week in Delta Township near Green Meadows and Farmstead Lane.

According to investigators, Banks drove into a family out for a walk, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at them. A child died at the scene and three others were injured, including one critically.

Banks was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He also faces numerous assault and weapons charges.

Banks stood mute during his arraignment, prompting the judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf. Bond was denied as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to send Banks for a competency evaluation.

The competency evaluation puts preliminary hearings on hold until results are returned. The judge set a review hearing for April 20th at 8:30 a.m.

