Capital Region International Airport announces addition of nonstop service to Fort Meyers

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Exciting things are happening at the Capital Region International Airport as community members gathered for an announcement Thursday morning.

The airport announced they will soon be offering nonstop service to Fort Myers, Florida, through Avelo Airlines.

"It's such great news. We couldn't be more excited," CEO Nicole Noll-Williams says.

Jim Olsen, head of communications for Avelo Airlines, announced that they will now be offering round trip flights to Fort Myers starting in November.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was one of the many public officials in attendance at Thursday's press conference.

"I'm tremendously excited. You know, you hear all the time, we want more options, we want more direct flights out of Lansing and one of the most popular spots is Fort Myers, Florida on the Gulf Coast. So, being able to have this option for our residents, for mid-Michigan and the whole state, it's tremendous," Schor said.

Just last month, Avelo announced nonstop flights to Orlando , and they are excited to add yet another Sunshine State destination.

"Our whole business model at Avelo is about inspiring travel and bringing affordable convenient, air travel to places that are currently either unserved or underserved. And the mid-Michigan region really has been unserved in terms of nonstop access to beautiful places like Florida," said Olsen.

Avelo is now offering a $79 one-way introductory fare for a limited time. You can visit their website for more information on dates and times.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

